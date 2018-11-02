Hindoostan Mill Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 40.20 crore, up 8.05% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 40.20 crore in September 2018 up 8.05% from Rs. 37.20 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2018 up 32.71% from Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2018 up 46.05% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2017.

Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 280.80 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -17.41% returns over the last 6 months and -17.30% over the last 12 months.