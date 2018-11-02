Hindoostan Mill Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 40.20 crore, up 8.05% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindoostan Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.20 crore in September 2018 up 8.05% from Rs. 37.20 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2018 up 32.71% from Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2018 up 46.05% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2017.
Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 280.80 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -17.41% returns over the last 6 months and -17.30% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hindoostan Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.67
|37.21
|36.66
|Other Operating Income
|0.53
|0.76
|0.55
|Total Income From Operations
|40.20
|37.97
|37.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.67
|23.96
|24.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.14
|2.40
|1.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.90
|-1.19
|-0.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.92
|3.93
|4.91
|Depreciation
|2.28
|2.29
|3.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.76
|7.12
|7.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.68
|-0.54
|-2.74
|Other Income
|0.50
|0.15
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-0.39
|-2.32
|Interest
|0.70
|0.46
|0.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.88
|-0.85
|-2.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.88
|-0.85
|-2.90
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.03
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.82
|-0.88
|-2.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.13
|-3.82
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.94
|-4.70
|-2.89
|Equity Share Capital
|1.66
|1.66
|1.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.67
|-28.24
|-17.34
|Diluted EPS
|-11.67
|-28.24
|-17.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.67
|-28.24
|-17.34
|Diluted EPS
|-11.67
|-28.24
|-17.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited