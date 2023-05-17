Hindoostan Mill Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.62 crore, up 1.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.62 crore in March 2023 up 1.69% from Rs. 30.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 87.54% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 51.9% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.

Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 203.80 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.89% returns over the last 6 months and -24.24% over the last 12 months.