    Hindoostan Mill Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.62 crore, up 1.69% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindoostan Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.62 crore in March 2023 up 1.69% from Rs. 30.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 87.54% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 51.9% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.

    Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 203.80 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.89% returns over the last 6 months and -24.24% over the last 12 months.

    Hindoostan Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.6219.2530.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.6219.2530.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.6911.8519.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.082.623.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.44-0.51-3.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.463.453.45
    Depreciation0.960.781.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.444.555.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.46-3.50-0.15
    Other Income1.260.540.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-2.950.26
    Interest0.100.180.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.30-3.130.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.30-3.130.19
    Tax----2.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.30-3.13-2.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.30-3.13-2.41
    Equity Share Capital1.661.661.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.80-18.80-14.46
    Diluted EPS-1.80-18.80-14.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.80-18.80-14.46
    Diluted EPS-1.80-18.80-14.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hindoostan Mill #Hindoostan Mills #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: May 17, 2023 09:46 am