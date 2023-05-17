Hindoostan Mill Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.62 crore, up 1.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindoostan Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.62 crore in March 2023 up 1.69% from Rs. 30.11 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 87.54% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 51.9% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.
Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 203.80 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.89% returns over the last 6 months and -24.24% over the last 12 months.
|Hindoostan Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.62
|19.25
|30.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.62
|19.25
|30.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.69
|11.85
|19.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.08
|2.62
|3.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.44
|-0.51
|-3.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.46
|3.45
|3.45
|Depreciation
|0.96
|0.78
|1.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.44
|4.55
|5.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.46
|-3.50
|-0.15
|Other Income
|1.26
|0.54
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-2.95
|0.26
|Interest
|0.10
|0.18
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-3.13
|0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|-3.13
|0.19
|Tax
|--
|--
|2.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|-3.13
|-2.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|-3.13
|-2.41
|Equity Share Capital
|1.66
|1.66
|1.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|-18.80
|-14.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|-18.80
|-14.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|-18.80
|-14.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|-18.80
|-14.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited