 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hindoostan Mill Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.11 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindoostan Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.11 crore in March 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 27.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022 down 705.99% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022 up 47.66% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 279.00 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.62% returns over the last 6 months and -6.60% over the last 12 months.

Hindoostan Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.11 28.64 27.20
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.46
Total Income From Operations 30.11 28.64 27.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.79 16.16 16.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.41 1.75 1.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.43 1.16 -0.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.45 3.52 3.57
Depreciation 1.32 1.20 1.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.71 5.08 5.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 -0.23 -1.09
Other Income 0.41 0.43 0.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.26 0.20 -0.28
Interest 0.07 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.19 0.17 -0.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.19 0.17 -0.30
Tax 2.60 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.41 0.17 -0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.41 0.17 -0.30
Equity Share Capital 1.66 1.66 1.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.46 1.05 -1.79
Diluted EPS -14.46 1.05 -1.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.46 1.05 -1.79
Diluted EPS -14.46 1.05 -1.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hindoostan Mill #Hindoostan Mills #Results #Textiles - General
first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.