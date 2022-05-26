Hindoostan Mill Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.11 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.11 crore in March 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 27.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022 down 705.99% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022 up 47.66% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 279.00 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.62% returns over the last 6 months and -6.60% over the last 12 months.