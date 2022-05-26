Hindoostan Mill Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.11 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindoostan Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.11 crore in March 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 27.65 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022 down 705.99% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022 up 47.66% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.
Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 279.00 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.62% returns over the last 6 months and -6.60% over the last 12 months.
|Hindoostan Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.11
|28.64
|27.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.46
|Total Income From Operations
|30.11
|28.64
|27.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.79
|16.16
|16.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.41
|1.75
|1.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.43
|1.16
|-0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.45
|3.52
|3.57
|Depreciation
|1.32
|1.20
|1.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.71
|5.08
|5.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.23
|-1.09
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.43
|0.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.20
|-0.28
|Interest
|0.07
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.17
|-0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.19
|0.17
|-0.30
|Tax
|2.60
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.41
|0.17
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.41
|0.17
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|1.66
|1.66
|1.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.46
|1.05
|-1.79
|Diluted EPS
|-14.46
|1.05
|-1.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.46
|1.05
|-1.79
|Diluted EPS
|-14.46
|1.05
|-1.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
