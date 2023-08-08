Hindoostan Mill Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore, down 26.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore in June 2023 down 26.34% from Rs. 27.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 up 47.39% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 219.95 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.45% returns over the last 6 months and -11.61% over the last 12 months.