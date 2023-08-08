English
    Hindoostan Mill Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore, down 26.34% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindoostan Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore in June 2023 down 26.34% from Rs. 27.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 up 47.39% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 219.95 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.45% returns over the last 6 months and -11.61% over the last 12 months.

    Hindoostan Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.6230.6227.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.6230.6227.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.4916.6916.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.122.083.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.914.440.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.353.463.44
    Depreciation0.520.961.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.054.445.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.99-1.46-2.49
    Other Income1.521.261.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.47-0.20-1.09
    Interest0.150.100.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.61-0.30-1.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.61-0.30-1.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.61-0.30-1.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.61-0.30-1.16
    Equity Share Capital1.661.661.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.67-1.80-6.98
    Diluted EPS-3.67-1.80-6.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.67-1.80-6.98
    Diluted EPS-3.67-1.80-6.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 05:44 pm

