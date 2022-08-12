Hindoostan Mill Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.99 crore, up 40.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindoostan Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.99 crore in June 2022 up 40.1% from Rs. 19.98 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022 down 9.9% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 78.57% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021.
Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 264.95 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.68% returns over the last 6 months and -18.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hindoostan Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.99
|30.11
|19.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.99
|30.11
|19.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.42
|19.79
|14.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.49
|3.41
|1.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.33
|-3.43
|-3.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.44
|3.45
|3.79
|Depreciation
|1.18
|1.32
|1.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.61
|5.71
|4.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.49
|-0.15
|-1.63
|Other Income
|1.40
|0.41
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.09
|0.26
|-1.03
|Interest
|0.07
|0.07
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.16
|0.19
|-1.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.16
|0.19
|-1.06
|Tax
|--
|2.60
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.16
|-2.41
|-1.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.16
|-2.41
|-1.06
|Equity Share Capital
|1.66
|1.66
|1.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.98
|-14.46
|-6.36
|Diluted EPS
|-6.98
|-14.46
|-6.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.98
|-14.46
|-6.36
|Diluted EPS
|-6.98
|-14.46
|-6.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited