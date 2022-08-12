 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hindoostan Mill Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.99 crore, up 40.1% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindoostan Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.99 crore in June 2022 up 40.1% from Rs. 19.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022 down 9.9% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 78.57% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021.

Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 264.95 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.68% returns over the last 6 months and -18.71% over the last 12 months.

Hindoostan Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.99 30.11 19.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.99 30.11 19.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.42 19.79 14.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.49 3.41 1.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.33 -3.43 -3.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.44 3.45 3.79
Depreciation 1.18 1.32 1.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.61 5.71 4.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.49 -0.15 -1.63
Other Income 1.40 0.41 0.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.09 0.26 -1.03
Interest 0.07 0.07 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.16 0.19 -1.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.16 0.19 -1.06
Tax -- 2.60 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.16 -2.41 -1.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.16 -2.41 -1.06
Equity Share Capital 1.66 1.66 1.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.98 -14.46 -6.36
Diluted EPS -6.98 -14.46 -6.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.98 -14.46 -6.36
Diluted EPS -6.98 -14.46 -6.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hindoostan Mill #Hindoostan Mills #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.