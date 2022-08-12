Hindoostan Mill Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.99 crore, up 40.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.99 crore in June 2022 up 40.1% from Rs. 19.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022 down 9.9% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 78.57% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021.

Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 264.95 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.68% returns over the last 6 months and -18.71% over the last 12 months.