Hindoostan Mill Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.05 crore, down 2.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.05 crore in June 2019 down 2.41% from Rs. 37.97 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2019 up 44.49% from Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2019 down 66.32% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2018.

Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 325.55 on February 05, 2019 (BSE)