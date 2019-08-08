Hindoostan Mill Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.05 crore, down 2.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindoostan Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.05 crore in June 2019 down 2.41% from Rs. 37.97 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2019 up 44.49% from Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2019 down 66.32% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2018.
Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 325.55 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -1.26% returns over the last 6 months and 32.88% over the last 12 months.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 06:01 pm