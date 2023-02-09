 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindoostan Mill Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore, down 32.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindoostan Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore in December 2022 down 32.8% from Rs. 28.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2022 down 1890.39% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2022 down 255% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

Hindoostan Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.25 21.23 28.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.25 21.23 28.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.85 14.40 16.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.62 1.71 1.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.51 -0.46 1.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.45 3.60 3.52
Depreciation 0.78 0.99 1.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.55 3.59 5.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.50 -2.61 -0.23
Other Income 0.54 0.48 0.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.95 -2.12 0.20
Interest 0.18 0.09 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.13 -2.21 0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.13 -2.21 0.17
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.13 -2.21 0.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.13 -2.21 0.17
Equity Share Capital 1.66 1.66 1.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -18.80 -13.29 1.05
Diluted EPS -18.80 -13.29 1.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -18.80 -13.29 1.05
Diluted EPS -18.80 -13.29 1.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
