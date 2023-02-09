Hindoostan Mill Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore, down 32.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindoostan Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore in December 2022 down 32.8% from Rs. 28.64 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2022 down 1890.39% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2022 down 255% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.
Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 236.00 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.59% returns over the last 6 months and -21.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hindoostan Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.25
|21.23
|28.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.25
|21.23
|28.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.85
|14.40
|16.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.62
|1.71
|1.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.51
|-0.46
|1.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.45
|3.60
|3.52
|Depreciation
|0.78
|0.99
|1.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.55
|3.59
|5.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.50
|-2.61
|-0.23
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.48
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.95
|-2.12
|0.20
|Interest
|0.18
|0.09
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.13
|-2.21
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.13
|-2.21
|0.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.13
|-2.21
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.13
|-2.21
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|1.66
|1.66
|1.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.80
|-13.29
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-18.80
|-13.29
|1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.80
|-13.29
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-18.80
|-13.29
|1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited