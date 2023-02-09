Hindoostan Mill Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore, down 32.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore in December 2022 down 32.8% from Rs. 28.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2022 down 1890.39% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2022 down 255% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.