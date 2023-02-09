English
    Hindoostan Mill Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore, down 32.8% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindoostan Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore in December 2022 down 32.8% from Rs. 28.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2022 down 1890.39% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2022 down 255% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

    Hindoostan Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.2521.2328.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.2521.2328.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.8514.4016.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.621.711.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.51-0.461.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.453.603.52
    Depreciation0.780.991.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.553.595.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.50-2.61-0.23
    Other Income0.540.480.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.95-2.120.20
    Interest0.180.090.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.13-2.210.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.13-2.210.17
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.13-2.210.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.13-2.210.17
    Equity Share Capital1.661.661.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.80-13.291.05
    Diluted EPS-18.80-13.291.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.80-13.291.05
    Diluted EPS-18.80-13.291.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited