Hindoostan Mill Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.64 crore, up 60.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.64 crore in December 2021 up 60.29% from Rs. 17.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 down 99.22% from Rs. 22.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021 up 900% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

Hindoostan Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 134.80 in December 2020.

Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 305.10 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)