Hindoostan Mill Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.87 crore, down 47.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.87 crore in December 2020 down 47.75% from Rs. 34.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.44 crore in December 2020 up 1949.65% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2019.

Hindoostan Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 134.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.29 in December 2019.

Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 181.45 on February 05, 2021 (BSE)