Hindoostan Mill Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 42.04 crore, down 4.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.04 crore in December 2018 down 4.7% from Rs. 44.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2018 down 66.38% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 down 117.47% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2017.

Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 325.55 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given 35.14% returns over the last 6 months and 1.42% over the last 12 months.