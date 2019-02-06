Hindoostan Mill Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 42.04 crore, down 4.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindoostan Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.04 crore in December 2018 down 4.7% from Rs. 44.11 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2018 down 66.38% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 down 117.47% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2017.
Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 325.55 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given 35.14% returns over the last 6 months and 1.42% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hindoostan Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.31
|39.67
|43.50
|Other Operating Income
|0.73
|0.53
|0.61
|Total Income From Operations
|42.04
|40.20
|44.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.10
|27.67
|26.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.58
|2.14
|1.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.96
|-1.90
|2.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.87
|3.92
|4.95
|Depreciation
|2.18
|2.28
|3.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.95
|7.76
|7.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.59
|-1.68
|-1.98
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.50
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.47
|-1.17
|-1.46
|Interest
|0.38
|0.70
|0.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.85
|-1.88
|-2.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.85
|-1.88
|-2.01
|Tax
|-0.03
|-0.06
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.82
|-1.82
|-1.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.46
|-0.13
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.28
|-1.94
|-1.97
|Equity Share Capital
|1.66
|1.66
|1.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.72
|-11.67
|-11.85
|Diluted EPS
|-19.72
|-11.67
|-11.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.72
|-11.67
|-11.85
|Diluted EPS
|-19.72
|-11.67
|-11.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited