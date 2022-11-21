Hindcon Chemica Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.64 crore, up 49.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.64 crore in September 2022 up 49.45% from Rs. 12.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2022 down 51.52% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2022 down 44.87% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

Hindcon Chemica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in September 2021.

Hindcon Chemica shares closed at 97.05 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.63% returns over the last 6 months and 68.93% over the last 12 months.