Hindcon Chemica Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore, up 21.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore in September 2021 up 21.67% from Rs. 10.25 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021 up 7.05% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021 down 10.86% from Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2020.

Hindcon Chemica EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.10 in September 2020.

Hindcon Chemica shares closed at 57.45 on November 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.26% returns over the last 6 months and 129.34% over the last 12 months.