Hindcon Chemica Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore, down 10.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore in March 2023 down 10.47% from Rs. 21.50 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2023 up 15.9% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2023 up 17.79% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2022.
Hindcon Chemica EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2022.
|Hindcon Chemica shares closed at 90.85 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.86% returns over the last 6 months and 47.01% over the last 12 months.
|Hindcon Chemicals Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.25
|22.70
|21.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.25
|22.70
|21.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.95
|14.63
|12.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.59
|3.65
|4.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.09
|0.96
|0.95
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.07
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.94
|1.76
|1.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.61
|1.65
|1.38
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.25
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.84
|1.90
|1.55
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.83
|1.88
|1.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.83
|1.88
|1.55
|Tax
|0.48
|0.52
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.35
|1.36
|1.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.35
|1.36
|1.16
|Equity Share Capital
|10.24
|10.24
|10.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.32
|1.32
|1.14
|Diluted EPS
|1.32
|1.32
|1.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.32
|1.32
|1.14
|Diluted EPS
|1.32
|1.32
|1.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited