Hindcon Chemica Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.50 crore, up 50.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.50 crore in March 2022 up 50.6% from Rs. 14.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022 down 5.29% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2022 up 5.16% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2021.

Hindcon Chemica EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in March 2021.

Hindcon Chemica shares closed at 64.10 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.64% returns over the last 6 months and 78.06% over the last 12 months.