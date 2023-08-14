English
    Hindcon Chemica Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.27 crore, down 18% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.27 crore in June 2023 down 18% from Rs. 21.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 up 149.57% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2023 up 135.81% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2022.

    Hindcon Chemica EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2022.

    Hindcon Chemica shares closed at 132.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.73% returns over the last 6 months and 107.70% over the last 12 months.

    Hindcon Chemicals Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.2719.2521.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.2719.2521.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.8212.9511.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.841.596.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.03-0.010.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.051.090.93
    Depreciation0.060.080.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.441.941.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.041.611.21
    Other Income0.390.230.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.431.841.41
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.421.831.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.421.831.41
    Tax0.880.480.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.541.351.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.541.351.02
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.481.320.99
    Diluted EPS2.481.320.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.481.320.99
    Diluted EPS2.481.320.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:11 am

