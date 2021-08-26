Hindcon Chemica Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.05 crore, up 69.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.05 crore in June 2021 up 69.55% from Rs. 7.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2021 up 10.61% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2021 up 11.11% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2020.

Hindcon Chemica EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.09 in June 2020.

Hindcon Chemica shares closed at 66.50 on August 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 224.39% returns over the last 6 months