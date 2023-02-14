Hindcon Chemica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.70 crore, up 36.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.70 crore in December 2022 up 36.11% from Rs. 16.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2022 up 20.18% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 up 19.39% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.