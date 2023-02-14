Hindcon Chemica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.70 crore, up 36.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.70 crore in December 2022 up 36.11% from Rs. 16.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2022 up 20.18% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 up 19.39% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.

Hindcon Chemica EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2021.

Hindcon Chemica shares closed at 92.55 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.37% returns over the last 6 months and 49.15% over the last 12 months.