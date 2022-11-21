 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindcon Chemica Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.64 crore, up 22.47% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.64 crore in September 2022 up 22.47% from Rs. 15.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 26.95% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 31.78% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2021.

Hindcon Chemica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in September 2021.

Hindcon Chemica shares closed at 97.05 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.63% returns over the last 6 months and 68.93% over the last 12 months.

Hindcon Chemicals Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.64 21.06 15.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.64 21.06 15.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.27 11.26 5.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.46 6.17 6.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.02 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.99 0.94 0.97
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.47 1.41 1.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.39 1.21 0.87
Other Income 0.42 0.23 0.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.81 1.44 1.23
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.79 1.43 1.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.79 1.43 1.22
Tax 0.25 0.39 0.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.54 1.03 0.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.54 1.03 0.74
Minority Interest 0.00 -0.01 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.54 1.03 0.74
Equity Share Capital 7.67 7.67 7.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 1.35 0.97
Diluted EPS 0.71 1.35 0.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 1.35 0.97
Diluted EPS 0.71 1.35 0.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Nov 21, 2022 12:44 pm