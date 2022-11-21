English
    Hindcon Chemica Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.64 crore, up 22.47% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.64 crore in September 2022 up 22.47% from Rs. 15.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 26.95% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 31.78% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2021.

    Hindcon Chemica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in September 2021.

    Hindcon Chemica shares closed at 97.05 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.63% returns over the last 6 months and 68.93% over the last 12 months.

    Hindcon Chemicals Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.6421.0615.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.6421.0615.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.2711.265.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.466.176.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.02-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.990.940.97
    Depreciation0.070.070.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.471.411.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.391.210.87
    Other Income0.420.230.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.811.441.23
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.791.431.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.791.431.22
    Tax0.250.390.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.541.030.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.541.030.74
    Minority Interest0.00-0.010.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.541.030.74
    Equity Share Capital7.677.677.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.711.350.97
    Diluted EPS0.711.350.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.711.350.97
    Diluted EPS0.711.350.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

