Hindcon Chemica Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore, down 10.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore in March 2023 down 10.47% from Rs. 21.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2023 up 12.52% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2023 up 17.58% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.

Hindcon Chemica EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2022.

Hindcon Chemica shares closed at 90.85 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.86% returns over the last 6 months and 47.01% over the last 12 months.