Hindcon Chemica Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.27 crore, down 18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.27 crore in June 2023 down 18% from Rs. 21.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2023 up 146.47% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2023 up 131.79% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2022.

Hindcon Chemica EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2022.

Hindcon Chemica shares closed at 132.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.73% returns over the last 6 months and 107.70% over the last 12 months.