Hindcon Chemica Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.68 crore, up 37.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.68 crore in December 2021 up 37.14% from Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021 up 2.85% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021 up 3.01% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2020.

Hindcon Chemica EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.37 in December 2020.

Hindcon Chemica shares closed at 66.40 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.91% returns over the last 6 months