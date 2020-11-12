Hindalco Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,518.00 crore, down 4.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,518.00 crore in September 2020 down 4.49% from Rs. 9,965.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 198.00 crore in September 2020 up 153.85% from Rs. 78.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,018.00 crore in September 2020 up 3.56% from Rs. 983.00 crore in September 2019.

Hindalco EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2019.

Hindalco shares closed at 204.05 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 70.40% returns over the last 6 months and 1.95% over the last 12 months.