Hindalco Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10,833.02 crore, up 5.09% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 10,833.02 crore in September 2018 up 5.09% from Rs. 10,308.21 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 308.62 crore in September 2018 down 21.44% from Rs. 392.85 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,292.08 crore in September 2018 down 18.07% from Rs. 1,577.09 crore in September 2017.

Hindalco EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.38 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.76 in September 2017.

Hindalco shares closed at 231.25 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 1.40% returns over the last 6 months and -16.00% over the last 12 months.