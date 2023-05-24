English
    Hindalco Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19,995.00 crore, up 5.41% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindalco Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19,995.00 crore in March 2023 up 5.41% from Rs. 18,969.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 832.00 crore in March 2023 down 48.03% from Rs. 1,601.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,941.00 crore in March 2023 down 43.46% from Rs. 3,433.00 crore in March 2022.

    Hindalco EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.20 in March 2022.

    Hindalco shares closed at 410.20 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.32% returns over the last 6 months and -0.76% over the last 12 months.

    Hindalco Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19,995.0018,983.0018,969.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19,995.0018,983.0018,969.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13,037.0012,323.0011,811.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods132.00989.00967.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks263.00-852.00-1,653.00
    Power & Fuel2,386.002,961.001,907.00
    Employees Cost578.00566.00535.00
    Depreciation510.00464.00449.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-6.008.00-2.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,830.001,645.002,140.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,265.00879.002,815.00
    Other Income166.00137.00169.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,431.001,016.002,984.00
    Interest336.00309.00356.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,095.00707.002,628.00
    Exceptional Items-----107.00
    P/L Before Tax1,095.00707.002,521.00
    Tax263.00209.00920.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities832.00498.001,601.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period832.00498.001,601.00
    Equity Share Capital222.00222.00222.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves58,267.0057,818.0054,206.00
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.752.247.20
    Diluted EPS3.742.247.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.752.247.20
    Diluted EPS3.742.247.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
