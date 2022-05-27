 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindalco Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18,969.00 crore, up 31.62% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindalco Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 18,969.00 crore in March 2022 up 31.62% from Rs. 14,412.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,601.00 crore in March 2022 up 223.43% from Rs. 495.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,433.00 crore in March 2022 up 122.92% from Rs. 1,540.00 crore in March 2021.

Hindalco EPS has increased to Rs. 7.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in March 2021.

Hindalco shares closed at 407.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.19% returns over the last 6 months and 7.05% over the last 12 months.

Hindalco Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18,969.00 18,096.00 14,412.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18,969.00 18,096.00 14,412.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11,811.00 11,814.00 9,590.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 967.00 306.00 41.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,653.00 -1,016.00 -77.00
Power & Fuel 1,907.00 1,720.00 1,484.00
Employees Cost 535.00 525.00 502.00
Depreciation 449.00 437.00 442.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -2.00 2.00 -1.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,140.00 1,945.00 1,386.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,815.00 2,363.00 1,045.00
Other Income 169.00 102.00 53.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,984.00 2,465.00 1,098.00
Interest 356.00 371.00 331.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,628.00 2,094.00 767.00
Exceptional Items -107.00 -- 23.00
P/L Before Tax 2,521.00 2,094.00 790.00
Tax 920.00 706.00 295.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,601.00 1,388.00 495.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,601.00 1,388.00 495.00
Equity Share Capital 222.00 222.00 222.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 54,206.00 54,071.00 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.20 6.24 2.22
Diluted EPS 7.19 6.24 2.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.20 6.24 2.22
Diluted EPS 7.19 6.24 2.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 27, 2022 12:52 pm
