Hindalco Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18,969.00 crore, up 31.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,969.00 crore in March 2022 up 31.62% from Rs. 14,412.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,601.00 crore in March 2022 up 223.43% from Rs. 495.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,433.00 crore in March 2022 up 122.92% from Rs. 1,540.00 crore in March 2021.

Hindalco EPS has increased to Rs. 7.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in March 2021.

Hindalco shares closed at 407.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.19% returns over the last 6 months and 7.05% over the last 12 months.