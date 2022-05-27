English
    Hindalco Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18,969.00 crore, up 31.62% Y-o-Y

    May 27, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindalco Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18,969.00 crore in March 2022 up 31.62% from Rs. 14,412.00 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,601.00 crore in March 2022 up 223.43% from Rs. 495.00 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,433.00 crore in March 2022 up 122.92% from Rs. 1,540.00 crore in March 2021.

    Hindalco EPS has increased to Rs. 7.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in March 2021.

    Hindalco shares closed at 407.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.19% returns over the last 6 months and 7.05% over the last 12 months.

    Hindalco Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18,969.0018,096.0014,412.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18,969.0018,096.0014,412.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11,811.0011,814.009,590.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods967.00306.0041.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,653.00-1,016.00-77.00
    Power & Fuel1,907.001,720.001,484.00
    Employees Cost535.00525.00502.00
    Depreciation449.00437.00442.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-2.002.00-1.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,140.001,945.001,386.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,815.002,363.001,045.00
    Other Income169.00102.0053.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,984.002,465.001,098.00
    Interest356.00371.00331.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,628.002,094.00767.00
    Exceptional Items-107.00--23.00
    P/L Before Tax2,521.002,094.00790.00
    Tax920.00706.00295.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,601.001,388.00495.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,601.001,388.00495.00
    Equity Share Capital222.00222.00222.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves54,206.0054,071.00--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.206.242.22
    Diluted EPS7.196.242.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.206.242.22
    Diluted EPS7.196.242.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 27, 2022 12:52 pm
