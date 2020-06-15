Hindalco Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,992.00 crore, down 19.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,992.00 crore in March 2020 down 19.24% from Rs. 12,372.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.00 crore in March 2020 up 38.24% from Rs. 235.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,349.00 crore in March 2020 up 6.81% from Rs. 1,262.97 crore in March 2019.

Hindalco EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2019.

Hindalco shares closed at 146.05 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.50% returns over the last 6 months and -26.72% over the last 12 months.