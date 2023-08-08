English
    Hindalco Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19,904.00 crore, up 1.98% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindalco Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 19,904.00 crore in June 2023 up 1.98% from Rs. 19,518.00 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 600.00 crore in June 2023 down 58.56% from Rs. 1,448.00 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,786.00 crore in June 2023 down 40.86% from Rs. 3,020.00 crore in June 2022.
    Hindalco EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.51 in June 2022.Hindalco shares closed at 464.85 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.22% returns over the last 6 months and 10.31% over the last 12 months.
    Hindalco Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19,904.0019,995.0019,518.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19,904.0019,995.0019,518.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12,260.0013,037.009,753.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods665.00132.00120.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks620.00263.001,631.00
    Power & Fuel--2,386.002,512.00
    Employees Cost579.00578.00519.00
    Depreciation482.00510.00451.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---6.002.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,219.001,830.002,054.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,079.001,265.002,476.00
    Other Income225.00166.0093.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,304.001,431.002,569.00
    Interest352.00336.00333.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax952.001,095.002,236.00
    Exceptional Items-12.00--41.00
    P/L Before Tax940.001,095.002,277.00
    Tax340.00263.00829.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities600.00832.001,448.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period600.00832.001,448.00
    Equity Share Capital222.00222.00222.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--58,267.0056,267.00
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.703.756.51
    Diluted EPS2.703.746.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.703.756.51
    Diluted EPS2.703.746.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 05:44 pm

