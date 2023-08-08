Hindalco Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19,904.00 crore, up 1.98% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 19,904.00 19,995.00 19,518.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 19,904.00 19,995.00 19,518.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 12,260.00 13,037.00 9,753.00 Purchase of Traded Goods 665.00 132.00 120.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 620.00 263.00 1,631.00 Power & Fuel -- 2,386.00 2,512.00 Employees Cost 579.00 578.00 519.00 Depreciation 482.00 510.00 451.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -6.00 2.00 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4,219.00 1,830.00 2,054.00 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,079.00 1,265.00 2,476.00 Other Income 225.00 166.00 93.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,304.00 1,431.00 2,569.00 Interest 352.00 336.00 333.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 952.00 1,095.00 2,236.00 Exceptional Items -12.00 -- 41.00 P/L Before Tax 940.00 1,095.00 2,277.00 Tax 340.00 263.00 829.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 600.00 832.00 1,448.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 600.00 832.00 1,448.00 Equity Share Capital 222.00 222.00 222.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 58,267.00 56,267.00 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.70 3.75 6.51 Diluted EPS 2.70 3.74 6.50 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.70 3.75 6.51 Diluted EPS 2.70 3.74 6.50 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited