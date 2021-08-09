Hindalco Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13,298.00 crore, up 79.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,298.00 crore in June 2021 up 79.22% from Rs. 7,420.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 910.00 crore in June 2021 up 2375% from Rs. 40.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,197.00 crore in June 2021 up 168.25% from Rs. 819.00 crore in June 2020.

Hindalco EPS has increased to Rs. 4.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2020.

Hindalco shares closed at 442.15 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.02% returns over the last 6 months and 147.56% over the last 12 months.