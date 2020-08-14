Hindalco Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7,420.00 crore, down 26.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindalco Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 7,420.00 crore in June 2020 down 26.2% from Rs. 10,054.65 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.00 crore in June 2020 down 277.15% from Rs. 22.58 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 819.00 crore in June 2020 down 10.86% from Rs. 918.81 crore in June 2019.
Hindalco shares closed at 183.55 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.99% returns over the last 6 months and 4.14% over the last 12 months.
|Hindalco Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7,420.00
|9,992.00
|10,054.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7,420.00
|9,992.00
|10,054.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,541.00
|5,241.00
|5,740.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|189.00
|241.00
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-356.00
|30.00
|206.79
|Power & Fuel
|1,264.00
|1,653.00
|1,745.29
|Employees Cost
|461.00
|469.00
|476.15
|Depreciation
|425.00
|442.00
|417.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|748.00
|1,217.00
|1,168.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|148.00
|699.00
|299.45
|Other Income
|246.00
|208.00
|201.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|394.00
|907.00
|500.82
|Interest
|425.00
|401.00
|444.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.00
|506.00
|56.47
|Exceptional Items
|-35.00
|--
|-21.80
|P/L Before Tax
|-66.00
|506.00
|34.67
|Tax
|-26.00
|180.00
|12.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-40.00
|326.00
|22.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-40.00
|326.00
|22.58
|Equity Share Capital
|222.00
|222.00
|222.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|1.47
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|1.47
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|1.47
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|1.47
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm