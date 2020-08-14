Hindalco Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7,420.00 crore, down 26.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,420.00 crore in June 2020 down 26.2% from Rs. 10,054.65 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.00 crore in June 2020 down 277.15% from Rs. 22.58 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 819.00 crore in June 2020 down 10.86% from Rs. 918.81 crore in June 2019.

Hindalco shares closed at 183.55 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.99% returns over the last 6 months and 4.14% over the last 12 months.