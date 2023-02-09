Hindalco Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18,983.00 crore, up 4.9% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 18,983.00 18,382.00 18,096.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 18,983.00 18,382.00 18,096.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 12,323.00 10,680.00 11,814.00 Purchase of Traded Goods 989.00 312.00 306.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -852.00 20.00 -1,016.00 Power & Fuel 2,961.00 3,459.00 1,720.00 Employees Cost 566.00 555.00 525.00 Depreciation 464.00 449.00 437.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 8.00 61.00 2.00 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,645.00 1,918.00 1,945.00 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 879.00 928.00 2,363.00 Other Income 137.00 190.00 102.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,016.00 1,118.00 2,465.00 Interest 309.00 322.00 371.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 707.00 796.00 2,094.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 707.00 796.00 2,094.00 Tax 209.00 248.00 706.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 498.00 548.00 1,388.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 498.00 548.00 1,388.00 Equity Share Capital 222.00 222.00 222.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 57,818.00 57,562.00 54,071.00 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.24 2.46 6.24 Diluted EPS 2.24 2.46 6.24 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.24 2.46 6.24 Diluted EPS 2.24 2.46 6.24 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited