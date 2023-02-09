English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hindalco Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18,983.00 crore, up 4.9% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindalco Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 18,983.00 crore in December 2022 up 4.9% from Rs. 18,096.00 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 498.00 crore in December 2022 down 64.12% from Rs. 1,388.00 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,480.00 crore in December 2022 down 49% from Rs. 2,902.00 crore in December 2021.
    Hindalco EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.24 in December 2021.Hindalco shares closed at 436.50 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.82% returns over the last 6 months and -19.51% over the last 12 months.
    Hindalco Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18,983.0018,382.0018,096.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18,983.0018,382.0018,096.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12,323.0010,680.0011,814.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods989.00312.00306.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-852.0020.00-1,016.00
    Power & Fuel2,961.003,459.001,720.00
    Employees Cost566.00555.00525.00
    Depreciation464.00449.00437.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies8.0061.002.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,645.001,918.001,945.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax879.00928.002,363.00
    Other Income137.00190.00102.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,016.001,118.002,465.00
    Interest309.00322.00371.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax707.00796.002,094.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax707.00796.002,094.00
    Tax209.00248.00706.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities498.00548.001,388.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period498.00548.001,388.00
    Equity Share Capital222.00222.00222.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves57,818.0057,562.0054,071.00
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.242.466.24
    Diluted EPS2.242.466.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.242.466.24
    Diluted EPS2.242.466.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited