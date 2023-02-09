Hindalco Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18,983.00 crore, up 4.9% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindalco Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 18,983.00 crore in December 2022 up 4.9% from Rs. 18,096.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 498.00 crore in December 2022 down 64.12% from Rs. 1,388.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,480.00 crore in December 2022 down 49% from Rs. 2,902.00 crore in December 2021.
Hindalco EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.24 in December 2021.
|Hindalco shares closed at 436.50 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.82% returns over the last 6 months and -19.51% over the last 12 months.
|Hindalco Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18,983.00
|18,382.00
|18,096.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18,983.00
|18,382.00
|18,096.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12,323.00
|10,680.00
|11,814.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|989.00
|312.00
|306.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-852.00
|20.00
|-1,016.00
|Power & Fuel
|2,961.00
|3,459.00
|1,720.00
|Employees Cost
|566.00
|555.00
|525.00
|Depreciation
|464.00
|449.00
|437.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|8.00
|61.00
|2.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,645.00
|1,918.00
|1,945.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|879.00
|928.00
|2,363.00
|Other Income
|137.00
|190.00
|102.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,016.00
|1,118.00
|2,465.00
|Interest
|309.00
|322.00
|371.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|707.00
|796.00
|2,094.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|707.00
|796.00
|2,094.00
|Tax
|209.00
|248.00
|706.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|498.00
|548.00
|1,388.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|498.00
|548.00
|1,388.00
|Equity Share Capital
|222.00
|222.00
|222.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|57,818.00
|57,562.00
|54,071.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.24
|2.46
|6.24
|Diluted EPS
|2.24
|2.46
|6.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.24
|2.46
|6.24
|Diluted EPS
|2.24
|2.46
|6.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited