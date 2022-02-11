Hindalco Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18,096.00 crore, up 59.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,096.00 crore in December 2021 up 59.42% from Rs. 11,351.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,388.00 crore in December 2021 up 308.24% from Rs. 340.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,902.00 crore in December 2021 up 112.29% from Rs. 1,367.00 crore in December 2020.

Hindalco EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.53 in December 2020.

Hindalco shares closed at 547.35 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)