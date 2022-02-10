Hindalco Q3 results | Consolidated PAT rises 96% YoY to Rs 3,675 crore

live bse live

Hindalco Industries on February 10 reported a 96 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,675 crore for the quarter ended December.

The aluminium producer reported a 44 percent on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 50,272 crore for the reported quarter.

The results were driven by a consistent performance by Novelis and an exceptional performance by India Business, supported by favorable macros, strategic product mix, and improved performance by the downstream business, Hindalco said in a statement filed with the exchanges.

The company reported a consolidated operating profit growth of 38 percent on-year to Rs 7,624 crore aided by its India aluminium business. Hindalco said that the Indian aluminium operations reported their highest ever quarterly operating profit of Rs 3,376 crore, up 131 percent on-year.

The growth in the domestic aluminium business was primarily due to favourable macros, higher volumes, better operational efficiencies, and improved performance of downstream business.

That said, the company's overall consolidated operating margins in the quarter shrank to 15.16 percent as compared to 15.79 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Hindalco's domestic copper business also had a strong performance in the December quarter as sales jumped 67 percent on-year to Rs 10,255 crore on higher volumes and prices.

The company's subsidiary Novelis Corporation reported another quarter of strong growth as benefitted from higher international prices of aluminum and strong demand.

Novelis reported a 33 percent year-on-year growth in revenues to $4.3 billion and a record-high quarterly operating profit of $506 million.

At 2:53 pm, shares of Hindalco Industries were up 1.4 percent at Rs 549.65 on the National Stock Exchange.