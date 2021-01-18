Hindalco Q3 PAT seen up 36.6% YoY to Rs. 358 cr: ICICI Direct

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Metal and Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Hindalco to report net profit at Rs. 358 crore up 36.6% year-on-year (up 9.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 2.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,989 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 9.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,413 crore.

