Hindalco Q2 Results: PAT surges 8.8x to Rs 3,417 crore, revenue increases to Rs 47,665 crore

The India aluminium business achieved revenues of Rs 7,812 crore in the quarter which were higher by 63% from Rs 4,796 crore reported in the same period last year.

Hindalco Industries Ltd., the flagship company of Aditya Birla Group announced its July-September quarter results on November 12.

The largest aluminium manufacturer in the country reported a huge surge of 8.8 times in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,417 crore, up from Rs 387 crore registered in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, consolidated PAT increased by 23 percent.

The consolidated revenue came in at Rs 47,665 crore, up 53 percent from Rs 31,237 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. The revenues in this quarter are up 15 percent against Rs. 41,358 crore reported in the previous quarter.

The results were driven by an outstanding performance by Novelis as well as India business, supported by a sharp recovery in all relevant markets, and improved macros and higher volumes, the company said.

“Our record-breaking performance this quarter is an affirmation of our fully integrated business model, which powers our performance in both upstream and downstream markets”, said Satish Pai, Managing Director, while commenting on the strong performance of the company.

“Hindalco reported standout performances across all business segments: Indian Aluminium Business set a near global industry record by achieving EBITDA margin of 42%. Copper Business delivered the highest-ever quarterly sales in Q2”, Pai added. Additionally, Novelis also achieved a record EBITDA per ton driven by higher volumes and favorable metal prices.

Business Performance

Aluminium India Business recorded metal production of 322 kilo tonnes (Kt) vs 307 Kt in the corresponding quarter last year. Sales were higher by 12% y-o-y at 338 Kt vs 303 Kt in the prior year. Sales for aluminium value added products (excluding wire rods) increased 36% y-o-y to 86 Kt from 63 Kt in the previous quarter, driven by a sharp recovery in the domestic market.

Value added product sales, as percentage of total metal sales, were 25% this quarter compared to 21% in the same quarter last year.

The EBITDA for the business surged 173% y-o-y to Rs 3,247 crore in this quarter, compared with Rs 1,188 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA margins of 42% are among the best in the industry.

“This was achieved primarily due to favorable macros, improved product mix, higher volumes and better operational efficiencies”, the company added.

Copper business returned with a robust performance in the quarter. Cathode production for the quarter stood at 100 Kt as compared to 73 Kt last year, up 38% y-o-y.

The total copper metal sales increased by 47% to 110 Kt in the quarter compared to 75 Kt in the same period last year. Copper Continuous Cast Rod (CCR) sales in the quarter were up 10% y-o-y, at 70 Kt compared to 64 Kt last year.

Revenue from the copper business climbed 101% to Rs 9,587 crore in this quarter primarily due to higher prices of copper globally.

EBITDA for copper business improved 45% to Rs 352 crore compared to Rs 242 crore in Q2 FY21 on the back of higher volumes, better operational efficiencies and improved by-product realisations.

Novelis total shipments of flat rolled products (FRPs) were up 5% y-o-y at 968 Kt compared to 923 Kt last year.

“The business witnessed strong demand across end-product markets particularly beverage packaging and specialty products, partially offset by continued headwinds in the automotive industry on account of the semiconductor chip shortage” said the company.

The business recorded revenues of $4.1 billion which were higher by 38% compared to $3.0 billion revenues reported in the same quarter last year. Higher shipments, global aluminium prices and market premiums helped the business.

Adjusted EBITDA for the business increased 22% y-o-y to $553 million compared to $455 million.

Novelis achieved an adjusted EBITDA per ton of $571 in this quarter, compared to $493 in the prior year, a y-o-y increase of 16%. Net Income for the business (excluding tax-effected special items) was up 54% on an annualised basis to $244 million, driven by higher Adjusted EBITDA.

Business Updates

The company has signed a definitive agreement with Polycab to acquire its 100% equity stake in Ryker Base Pvt. Ltd. which has manufacturing facility to make 225Kt cast and rolled copper wire rods.

The company started the commercial production at 500Kt Utkal Alumina plant in this quarter which achieved its rated capacity.

Novelis announced $130 million investments for plant upgrades at Oswego, US, resulting in additional 124Kt hot mill rolling capacity and enhance finishing capabilities for automotive sheets.

The company has a strong treasury balance of $659 million in Novelis and Rs 13,737 crore in Hindalco India as at the end of the second quarter.

Net Debt to EBITDA improved to 1.93x as at September 30, 2021 compared to 2.59x as at March 31, 2021.

The stock of Hindalco closed at Rs 468.55 today, up Rs 14.60 (+3.22%) against its previous close. The stock has generated returns of 124% in the past one year and 94% in this financial year. The stock has declined 6% in the past one month.