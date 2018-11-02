App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindalco Q2 preview: Analyst expectations mixed, fall in aluminium & copper prices a negative

Emkay Research expects the company to report 34% rise in net profit at Rs 665.8 crore, while net sales may jump 13% to Rs 11,692 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Hindalco Industries will announce its September quarter numbers on November 2. Brokerages are expecting the company's profit to be between Rs 218 crore and Rs 665.8 crore.

According to ICICIdirect, the company's Q2 net profit is likely to decline 28.9 percent at Rs 279.4 crore, while revenue may go down 9.7 percent to Rs 9,312.2 crore, YoY.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) may fall 18.7 percent at Rs 1,130.4 crore.

For Q2FY19, ICICIdirect expects company’s EBITDA margin to remain flattish sequentially. The decline in the aluminium and copper prices is likely to weigh on the overall performance of the company during the quarter.

Kotak Institutional Equities Research expects the company to report 44 percent fall in its net profit at Rs 218.3 crore, while revenue may dip to Rs 10,168.2 crore.

Kotak expects India EBITDA (including Utkal Alumina) to decline 17 percent QoQ to Rs 1,540 crore due to increase in aluminium production costs by 4% QoQ, lower aluminium prices and shutdown at the copper smelter in July.

According to Emkay Research, the company is likely to report 34 percent rise in net profit at Rs 665.8 crore, while net sales may jump 13 percent to Rs 11,692 crore.

During the quarter, aluminium LME fell 9% QoQ to $ 2,056/t. However, higher carbon prices along with higher fuel and coal prices are expected to restrict margins, said Emkay Research.

During the quarter, we expect higher volume post stabilisation of planned shutdown in Q1FY19. For Novelis, we are building in an EBITDA/t of $ 401, it added.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 08:33 am

tags #Hindalco #Results Poll

