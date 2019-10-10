Hindalco Q2 PAT may dip 74.5% YoY to Rs. 185 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Hindalco to report net profit at Rs. 185 crore down 74.5% year-on-year (up 10.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 7.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,991.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 33.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,151.8 crore.

