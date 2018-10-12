Hindalco Q2 PAT may dip 28.9% YoY to Rs. 279.4 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Hindalco to report net profit at Rs. 279.4 crore down 28.9% year-on-year (down 32.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 9.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,312.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 18.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,130.4 crore.

