Hindalco profit may be down 60% on tepid copper sales, lower aluminium prices

Hindalco Industries Ltd is likely to report over a 60 percent drop in net profit for the June quarter while its revenue is likely to fall around 10 percent from a year ago. The company will report its earnings later on August 8.

Based on a poll by Bloomberg analysts, eight brokers anticipate a profit of Rs 1,509.60 crore, whereas nine project a revenue of Rs 42,560.70 crore. Hindalco reported a revenue of Rs 58,018 crore in the June 2022 quarter, when its net profit stood at Rs 4,119 crore.

Analysts estimated the impact on Hindalco's earnings from copper sales because of the smelter shutdown from April 5 to mid-June at 10 percent on-year and a 7 percent on-quarter. Lower LME aluminum prices have also added to the decline, they said.

The analysts' model foresees a 38 percent YoY reduction in EBITDA, primarily driven by a drop in revenues. On a QoQ basis, its EBITDA is likely to be 4 percent lower, mainly because of lower metal sales, which could be partly mitigated by lower input energy and coal prices. The EBITDA margins are expected to decrease year-on-year, while an on-quarter recovery is anticipated due to lower energy input costs.

As per Nuvama Research findings, Hindalco's EBITDA, which also includes Utkal Alumina, is predicted to be 15 percent lower than that reported in the previous quarter, primarily due to a decreased realisation of aluminum prices. The cost of producing aluminum is expected to remain unchanged from the previous quarter from the accumulation of costly coal inventory.

There is an estimated 2 percent decrease in aluminum production volume for the upcoming quarter. On a different note, the copper division is set to experience a more significant contraction, largely due to a 10 percent reduction in volumes compared to the previous quarter.

In the previous week, Novelis disclosed that its revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 saw a 20 percent year-on-year decline, amounting to $4.1 billion. This revenue figure exceeded the analyst estimate of $3.7 billion by 10 percent on the back of enhancements in product composition, increased product pricing, and improved automotive shipments, partially offset by lower beverage can shipments and lower LME.

Novalis adjusted EBITDA for the period down 25 percent year-on-year at $421 million, aligning with the analysts' anticipated value of $410 million. The EBITDA per tonne (EBITDA/t) reached $479, surpassing the projection of $445 per tonne by $34 a tonne. This improved per-tonne EBITDA was attributed to enhancements in the price/mix dynamics and gains from foreign exchange.

The net profit is projected to decline 41 percent year-on-year, settling at $166 million. Remarkably, this figure exceeded analysts' earlier estimate of $149 million for the 1QFY24 by 11 percent.