Hindalco Industries: Strong all-round performance

The India aluminium business achieved revenues of Rs 7,812 crore in the quarter which were higher by 63% from Rs 4,796 crore reported in the same period last year.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Hindalco has delivered (CMP: Rs 469; Market Cap: Rs 105,291 crore) better-than-expected results for the September quarter. A stable show by Novelis, higher aluminium prices, and higher volumes in the copper business led to an exceptional performance. September 2021 quarter Consolidated revenues were higher quarter on quarter (QoQ) on higher realisation at Novelis, higher aluminium prices along with the copper division reporting better volumes. (image) Higher EBITDA was mainly on account of higher aluminium and copper prices, while Novelis had a...