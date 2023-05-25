Hindalco Industries: Should you look at the stock amidst the near-term headwind?

The Q4FY23 results of Hindalco Industries were above Street expectations.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights June 2023 quarter will witness the peak of cans de-stocking at Novelis Capex spent at Novelis in FY24-25 to keep free cash flow negative India capex to be through internal accruals EBITDA at copper business to be impacted in June 2023 quarter Investors with a higher risk appetite can add and accumulate stock The Q4FY23 results of Hindalco Industries (CMP: Rs 407; Market capitalisation: Rs 91,494 crore) were above Street expectations. Net debt saw quarter-on- quarter (QoQ) reduction of 19 percent on the back...