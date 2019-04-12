Hindalco Industries Q4 PAT may dip 44.7% YoY to Rs. 208.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Hindalco Industries to report net profit at Rs. 208.4 crore down 44.7% year-on-year (up 3.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 0.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 11,785.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 25 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 943.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.