Hindalco Industries Q3 standalone net profit dips 22% at Rs 193 crore

Hindalco Industries has posted 21.9 percent fall in its December quarter (Q3FY20) standalone net profit at Rs 193 crore against Rs 247 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company fell 14.4 percent at Rs 10,230 crore versus Rs 11,944 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9.3 percent at Rs 1,013 crore versus Rs 927 crore and EBITDA margin was up 210 bps at 9.9 percent versus 7.8 percent, YoY.

"In spite of subdued economic conditions, the company delivered steady quarterly results on the back of strong performance by Novelis, lower input costs and stable operations of the Indian businesses," company said in a release.

